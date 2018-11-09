News Release: N. Elm St. and Surrounding Roads Closed for Run Nov. 11

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

N. Elm St. and Surrounding Roads Closed for Run Nov. 11

GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 9, 2018) – Portions of N. Elm St. and some adjacent roads will be closed the morning of Sat., Nov. 10 for the ‘Lunge Forward 5k’.

Street closures for the event are:

* Elm between Market and Sunset – 8:30 am – 11:00 am

* Murrow Blvd north of Lindsay St to Fisher – 8:30 am – 11:00 am

* Friendly Ave from Church to Greene – 8:30 am – 11:00 am

* Smith between Greene and Elm – 8:30 am – 11:00 am

* Fisher between Lindsay and Elm – 8:30 am – 11:00 am

Motorists are reminded that an officer’s hand and arm signals take precedence over existing traffic control devices.

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

