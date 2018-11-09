News Release: N. Elm St. and Surrounding Roads Closed for Run Nov. 11

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
N. Elm St. and Surrounding Roads Closed for Run Nov. 11
GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 9, 2018) – Portions of N. Elm St. and some adjacent roads will be closed the morning of Sat., Nov. 10 for the ‘Lunge Forward 5k’.
Street closures for the event are:
* Elm between Market and Sunset – 8:30 am – 11:00 am
* Murrow Blvd north of Lindsay St to Fisher – 8:30 am – 11:00 am
* Friendly Ave from Church to Greene – 8:30 am – 11:00 am
* Smith between Greene and Elm – 8:30 am – 11:00 am
* Fisher between Lindsay and Elm – 8:30 am – 11:00 am
Motorists are reminded that an officer’s hand and arm signals take precedence over existing traffic control devices.
