News Release: N. Elm St. and Surrounding Roads Closed for Run Nov. 11

N. Elm St. and Surrounding Roads Closed for Run Nov. 11
GREENSBORO, NC (Oct. 31, 2019) – Portions of N. Elm St. and some adjacent roads will be closed the morning of Saturday, November 2, for the ‘Lunge Forward 5k’.
Street closures for the event are:
* Elm between Market and Sunset – full closure 8:45 – 11:00 a.m.
* Murrow Blvd north of Lindsay St to Fisher – full closure 8:45 – 11:00 a.m.
* Friendly Ave from Church to Greene – full closure 8:45 – 11:00 a.m.
* Smith between Greene and Elm – full closure 8:45 – 11:00 a.m.
* Fisher between Lindsay and Elm – full closure 8:45 – 11:00 a.m.
Motorists are reminded that an officer’s hand and arm signals take precedence over existing traffic control devices.
