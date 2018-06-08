News Release: N. Church Street Closures Begin June 11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

N. Church Street Closures Begin June 11

GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2018) – Beginning at 9 am Monday, June 11, two sections of N. Church Street will be closed due to stormwater line replacement. Work is expected to continue daily for about two weeks, weather permitting.

The section of N. Church Street between Bessemer Avenue and Lindsay Street will be closed to through-traffic, but open to residents who live in the affected area and delivery-type services needing to reach those residents.

The section of N. Church Street between North Park Road and South Park Road will be closed to all traffic.

Detour signs will be posted and motorists are urged to use alternate routes or expect delays when traveling in the area. Questions? Call Melinda King at 336-373-2372.

