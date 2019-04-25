News Release: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park Concert Series Celebrates 40 years

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park Concert Series Celebrates 40 years

GREENSBORO, NC (April 25, 2019) – The Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will open its 40th season of live concerts in Greensboro parks at 6 pm Sunday, June 2, at Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s White Oak Amphitheatre. The full season schedule can be found at www.musep.info<www.musep.info>. The June 2 concert will feature David Childers & the Serpents and the Gate City Divas.

“We’re excited to host this free event and expose our wonderful facilities to a new audience with MUSEP,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex Deputy Director Scott Johnson. “White Oak Amphitheatre is a fabulous intimate outdoor venue on the Coliseum Complex campus with great sightlines and plenty of paved and lighted parking. We welcome the Greensboro community to join us on June 2 for performances by some incredibly talented local musicians in a relaxed outdoor setting.”

All concerts are free and take place every Sunday throughout the summer at parks and public spaces through Greensboro. Music starts at 6 pm. Parking is free, and picnics, blankets, chairs and dogs are welcome. Financial donations are welcomed throughout the event. All donations directly support the MUSEP Concert Series.

“I’ve had the extreme privilege to be a MUSEP performer for many of the 40 years we celebrate this season,” said Wally West, whose Little Big Band will be performing at the August 26 MUSEP concert at Blandwood Mansion. “Attendees and performers share in commonalities that promote a sense of community, a love of all styles and genres of music, and an appreciation of our parks and historic venues. I can’t think of a more wonderful way for Greensboro to celebrate itself by providing family-friendly weekly concerts each summer. Here’s to another 40 years!”

The MUSEP Concert Series is produced and presented by Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department. The series is supported and sponsored by Fox 8 WGHP, Moore Music Company, White Oak Amphitheatre, UNCG and Carey Sound.

“MUSEP concerts are a fun and relaxing way to spend time outdoors with family and friends,” said Diane Chase, Greensboro resident and frequent MUSEP attendee. “We enjoy making new connections, listening to great music that helps us introduce our children to unique sounds and various instruments, and exploring the beautiful Greensboro locations where the concerts are held.”

