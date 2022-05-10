News Release: MUSEP Returns June 5 with Free Concerts

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

MUSEP Returns June 5 with Free Concerts

GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2022) – Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will return for its 43rd season June 5 with concerts in various park locations throughout Greensboro. The full schedule can be found at www.greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/creative-greensboro/creative-greensboro-presents/music-programming-at-creative-greensboro/musep-opus-concert-series>.

Concert goers will see and hear from some longstanding favorites including the Philharmonia of Greensboro, West End Mambo, and doby. Several musical acts will make their MUSEP debut this summer, including the all-women party band Beauty Operators and the violinist and singer-songerwriter Emanuel Wynter.

“Greensboro loves live music,” said Ryan Deal, the City’s chief creative economy officer, who leads Creative Greensboro. “Local bands are an important part of what makes our city vibrant and we know that music is a powerful tool for community building. After two years of virtual and hybrid concerts, we look forward to welcoming our neighbors back for a full summer of in-person concerts at parks and other green spaces throughout our city. Our concert lineup this summer offers a broad range of musical acts and, new this year, the community can expect to find food trucks and art activities onsite as well.”

2022 MUSEP Schedule

All concerts begin at 6 pm Sundays, except June 19, which will be held at 2:30 pm.

* June 5, Greensboro College, 815 W. Market St.

The Greensboro Big Band (jazz/swing) and food trucks Slush Rush and Taqueria El Azteca

* June 12, Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Dr.

The Philharmonia of Greensboro (classical/pops) and food trucks Sweet Cold Treats and Funnel Cakes and Off the Hook

* June 19, Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Dr.

Note: Concert begins at 2:30 pm.

Juneteenth Gospel Superfest – Interfaith Celebration (gospel) hosted by the Juneteenth GSO Fest with support from Creative Greensboro.

* June 26, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.

The Greensboro Concert Band (traditional band/pops) and food trucks Sweet Cold Treats and Funnel Cakes and Off the Hook

* July 10, Latham Park, W. Wendover Avenue at Latham and Cridland Roads

Sunqueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares (soul/rock) and food trucks Scoop Zone and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering

* July 17, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave.

The Beauty Operators (blues/indie/rock) and food trucks Scoop Zone and Taqueria El Azteca

* July 24, Gateway Gardens, 2924 E. Gate City Blvd.

A Sign of the Times (jazz/R&B) and food trucks Scoop Zone and Hot Diggity Dog

* July 31, Country Park Shelter 7, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.

Nu Blu (bluegrass) and food trucks Slush Rush and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering

* August 7, Keeley Park, 4100 Keeley Rd.

doby (funk/soul) and food trucks Slush Rush and Hot Diggity Dog

* August 14, White Oak Amphitheater, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd.

West End Mambo (salsa) and concessions available onsite

* August 21, Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Dr.

Knights of Soul (funk/R&B) and food trucks Scoop Zone and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering

* August 28, Hester Park, 3906 Betula St.

Emanuel Wynter (neo-soul) and Freeport Jazz (contemporary jazz) and food trucks Sweet Cold Treats and Funnel Cakes and Off the Hook

MUSEP concerts are free to the public, although donations are collected to help sustain the series. In addition to concessions that will be available for purchase from food truck vendors, concert goers are welcome to bring a picnic, blanket, and lawn chairs. In the event of adverse weather, cancellation notices will be posted on www.CreativeGreensboro.com, Facebook<www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro>, or Instagram<www.instagram.com/creativegreensboro/>.

The MUSEP series is presented by Creative Greensboro and sponsored by UNCG College of Visual and Performing Arts, Melissa Greer, HealthTeam Advantage, Moore Music and Fox8. Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of the Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit its website<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

# # #

