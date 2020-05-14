News Release: MUSEP Returns July 19; Concerts May Be Streaming or Live

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

MUSEP Returns July 19; Concerts May Be Streaming or Live

GREENSBORO, NC (March 10, 2020) – The Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will return for its 41st season July 19. Creative Greensboro, the City’s office of arts and culture, is committed to producing the series – either in person at locations around the city, or livestreamed on Creative Greensboro’s Facebook page<www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro/> – depending on the best practices for safe gatherings. The first two events, July 19 and 26, will be livestreamed. A final decision on in-person or streaming will be posted at least two weeks prior to the remaining concert dates. Visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com> for the most current information about concert locations and the artist line-up.

“Events like MUSEP are needed now more than ever – as our community looks for ways to connect, heal, celebrate, and imagine together. While much remains uncertain about the summer and how we will deliver these concerts, we are pleased to affirm our commitment to the series and to the members of our creative community who help bring it to life,” said Greensboro’s Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal. “We will be following state and local health guidelines closely to determine whether the concerts will be held in person or streamed live via social media. We also acknowledge that social distancing and assembly restrictions may require adjustments to the artist lineup – as some of these groups are quite large and require the ability to gather for rehearsals as well as their time together in performance.”

This year MUSEP welcomes back familiar faces like the Gate City Divas and has added new performers like SunQueen Kelcey and The Soular Flares to the line-up.

2020 MUSEP Schedule (With Possible In-person Locations):

July 19, Streaming at www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro

6 pm – Kay & Adriel (Alternative Soul)

6:30 pm – Philharmonia of Greensboro (Classical, Pops)

July 26, Streaming at www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro

6 pm – Sweet Dreams (Blues, R&B, Jazz, Soul)

7:15 pm – Knights of Soul (R&B, Funk)

August 2, Gateway Gardens, 2924 E. Gate City Blvd.

6 pm – West End Mambo (Latin)

7:15 pm – SunQueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares Soul, Rock)

August 9, Lindley Park, Starmount Drive at W. Market Street and Wendover Avenue

6 pm – Tony & Katy (Country, Rock, Alternative, Pop)

6:30 pm – Greensboro Concert Band (Classical, Pops)

August 16, Latham Park, Wendover Avenue at Latham Road and Cridland Road

6 pm – Gate City Divas (Rock, R&B)

7:15 pm – doby (Funk)

This concert is sponsored by the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

August 23, Hester Park, 3906 Betula St.

6 pm – Shadowgrass (Bluegrass)

7:15 pm – Freeway Jubilee (Rock, Americana)

August 30, White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd.

6 pm – Pastor Todd Curry, featuring St. Peter the Rock Inc. Ministry Choir (Gospel)

7:15 pm – Banna (Celtic)

Bring a picnic, family, friends, and your four-legged friend (on a leash). Alcohol and charcoal grills are not permitted in City of Greensboro parks.

The MUSEP series is presented by Creative Greensboro and sponsored by UNCG, Moore Music, Fox8, White Oak Amphitheatre and Greensboro Parks and Recreation. Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

