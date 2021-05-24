News Release: MUSEP Returns July 11 with Virtual Concerts, Then Moves In-person

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Meredith Gornto

MUSEP Returns July 11 with Virtual Concerts, Then Moves In-person

GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2021) – Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will return for its 42nd season on July 11, at 6 pm. The first four events will be livestreamed on the Creative Greensboro Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro<www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro>, and the City of Greensboro’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC<www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC>. The last four events will take place at the White Oak Amphitheatre. Visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com> for more information.

Concert goers will see and hear from some longstanding favorites including the Greensboro Concert Band, Sweet Dreams, and doby. Several musical acts will make their MUSEP debut this summer, including the Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble, Colin Cutler, and Soultrii.

“Greensboro loves live music and the community building that happens when we experience it together,” said Ryan Deal, the City’s chief creative economy officer, who leads Creative Greensboro. “Our concert lineup this summer offers a little something for everyone. There are opportunities to connect virtually from home and in-person at the White Oak Amphitheatre, and a range of musical acts as diverse as our community.”

2021 MUSEP Schedule

All concerts begin at 6 pm.

The following concerts will be streamed on Creative Greensboro’s Facebook page:

· July 11: Christian Anderson and the Philharmonia of Greensboro

· July 18: Colin Cutler and the Greensboro Concert Band

· July 25: Lauren Light Duo and the Greensboro Big Band

· August 1: MUSEP the Musical, Broadway Through the Decades

The following are at the White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd.:

· August 8: Cory Luetjen and Sweet Dreams

· August 15: Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble and ALLL

· August 22: doby and Shelia Star Productions

· August 29: Soultrii and Farewell Friend

Free parking will be provided for the White Oak concerts and guests will be allowed to bring in their own food. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the venue.

The MUSEP series is presented by Creative Greensboro and sponsored by UNCG, Moore Music, Fox8, and White Oak Amphitheatre. Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of the Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit its website<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

