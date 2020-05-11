News Release: Multiple Lane Closures Due to Water Line and Valve Work Begin May 11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Multiple Lane Closures Due to Water Line and Valve Work Begin May 11

GREENSBORO, NC (May 11, 2020) – Beginning Monday, May 11, through Thursday, May 14, the following areas will have occasional lane closures and minor traffic delays from 6 pm to 6 am due to water valve replacement work:

* South and west bound lanes at the intersection of College Road and W. Market Street

* South bound lanes in the 1300 block of Westover Terrace at Mill Street.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

