News Release: Multiple Lane Closures Due to Valve Work Begin June 15

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Multiple Lane Closures Due to Valve Work Begin June 15

GREENSBORO, NC (June 15, 2020) – From Monday, June 15, through Thursday, June 18, the following areas will have occasional lane closures and minor traffic delays from 7 pm to 6 am due to water valve replacement work:

* North bound lanes in the 3100-3200 block of Battleground Avenue.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

Laine Roberts, Public Education Coordinator

NC Environmental Educator

Water Resources Department

