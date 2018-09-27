News Release: Multiple Lane Closures beginning October 1, 2018

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Multiple Lane Closures beginning October 1, 2018
GREENSBORO, NC (September 27, 2018) – Beginning on October 1 through October 31 from 8am to 4pm, the following streets will be closed to through traffic due to water line rehabilitation.
* Peterson Avenue from Elwell Avenue to Huffine Mill Road
* Hern Avenue from Peterson Avenue to Oak Grove Avenue
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and time are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedules.
