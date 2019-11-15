News Release: Multiple Lane Closures beginning November 18, 2019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jay Guffey

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7779

Multiple Lane Closures beginning November 18, 2019

GREENSBORO, NC (November 15, 2019) – Beginning Monday, November 18 through Friday, December 6 , the following areas will have occasional lane closures due to sewer rehabilitation work. These closures are part of the North Buffalo Rehabilitation Project. The roads impacted are:

Day Lane Closures work from 9am-4pm:

* N Greene St. north bound between Paisley St. and W Smith St.

* N. Greene St. south bound between Bellemeade St. and W Lindsay St.

* N Greene St south bound between W Friendly Ave. and W Market St.

* W. Friendly Ave. west bound between N Greene St. and N Edgeworth St.

* W. Friendly Ave. west bound between Overlook St. and N Tremont Dr.

* W Market St. east bound between Tate St. and Mendenhall St.

* N Eugene St. north bound between W Lindsay St. and W Smith St.

Night Lane Closures work from 7pm-6am:

* S Edgeworth St north bound between W Sycamore St. and W Market St.

* S Spring St. south bound between W Market St. and W Washington St.

* S Greene St. south bound between W Friendly Ave and W Market St.

Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab>

