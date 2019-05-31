News Release: Multiple Lane Closures beginning June 3, 2019

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Multiple Lane Closures beginning June 3, 2019

GREENSBORO, NC (May 31, 2019) – Beginning Monday, June 3 the following areas will have lane closures due to sewer rehabilitation work from 9am-4pm daily.

* Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 12 Muirs Chapel Road will be closed between W. Market Street and Tara Drive

* Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 28 Gate City Boulevard will be closed between S. Spring Street and Dillard Street

Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

This job is part of the City’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab>.

