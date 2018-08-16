News Release: Multiple Lane Closures beginning August 20, 2018

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jay Guffey

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7779

Multiple Lane Closures beginning August 20, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (August 16, 2018) – On Monday, August 20 the following lane closures will take place due to sewer line rehabilitation.

August 20 through August 31 from 9am to 4pm daily

* Merritt Drive will have one south bound lane closed between Gentry Street and Immanuel Road

* Merritt Drive will have one south bound lane closed between Clifton Road and Melvin Place

August 20 through September 14 from 9am to 4pm daily

* S. Mendenhall St. will be closed to through traffic between Carr Street and Walker Ave.

Traffic control cones and directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: O 336- 373-4601 C 336-202-7017; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.