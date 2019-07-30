News Release: Multiple Lane Closures Begin July 31

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Multiple Lane Closures Begin July 31, 2019

GREENSBORO, NC (July 30, 2019) – Beginning Wednesday, July 31 through Tuesday, August 6 the following areas will have occasional lane closures and delays due to water line rehabilitation work from 8:30am-4pm daily. These closures are part of the Waterline Epoxy Rehabilitation Project. The roads impacted will be:

* Yanceyville Road between Park Avenue and Lindsay Street

* Park Avenue between Yanceyville Street and Dewey Street

* Dewey Street between Park Avenue and Summit Avenue

* Percy Street between Park Avenue and Summit Avenue

Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterRehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterRehab>

