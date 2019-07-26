News Release: Multiple Lane Closures Begin July 29, 2019

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Multiple Lane Closures Begin July 29, 2019

GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2019) – Beginning Monday, July 29 through Friday, August 23 the following areas will have occasional lane closures due to sewer rehabilitation work from 9am-4pm daily. These closures are part of the North Buffalo Rehabilitation Project. The roads impacted will be:

* S. Spring southbound between W. Washington St. and W. McGee St.

* W. Washington St. eastbound between S. Spring St. and Federal Place

* N. Greene St. southbound between Market St. and Lindsay St.

* S. Edgeworth St. northbound between W. Sycamore St. and W. McGee St.

* S. Eugene St. southbound between W. Sycamore St. and W. Washington St.

* Battleground Ave. northbound between Wharton St. and N. Eugene St

* N. Eugene St. northbound between W. Smith St. and W. Lindsay St.

Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab>

