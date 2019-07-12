News Release: Multiple Lane Closures Begin July 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GREENSBORO Contact: Jay Guffey

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7779

GREENSBORO, NC (July 12 , 2019) – Beginning Monday, July 15 the following areas will have lane closures due to sewer rehabilitation from 9am-4pm daily. These closures are part of the North Buffalo Rehabilitation Project.

* Monday, July 15 through Friday, August 2 W. Gate City Boulevard, east bound, will be closed between S. Spring St. and Fulton St.

* Monday, July 15 through Friday, August 9 W. Friendly Ave, west bound, will be closed between E. Lake Dr. and Mimosa Dr.

* Monday, July 15 through Friday, August 9 Spring Garden St, west bound, will be closed between Fulton St. and Jackson St.

Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab>

# # #

Aimee Walker, PMP, Business Manager

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7753; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136. Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.