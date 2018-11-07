News Release: Multiple Lane Closures at the Intersection of Green Valley Road Set for November 7

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Linwood Perry

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-362-6171

Multiple Lane Closures at the Intersection of Green Valley Road and Westover Terrace Set for November 7

GREENSBORO, NC (November 7, 2018) – Beginning tonight at 10 pm there will be multiple lane closures at the intersection of Green Valley Road and Westover Terrace due to emergency sewer main repair work. The work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, November 8 at 6 am.

· One northbound lane of Westover Terrace will be closed from the intersection of Green Valley Road and 1505 Westover Terrace

· The 1600 block of Westover Terrace will have all southbound lanes closed through the intersection of Green Valley Road

· Green Valley Road will be closed in both directions from Battleground Avenue to Westover Terrace

Directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: O 336- 373-4601 C 336-202-7017; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.