News Release: Multiple Downtown Street Closures Set for NC Folk Festival

Multiple Downtown Street Closures Set for NC Folk Festival

GREENSBORO, NC (September 9, 2021) – The NC Folk Festival takes place from September 10-12 in downtown Greensboro, resulting in multiple, ongoing street closures, some that are already underway.

Beginning Friday, September 3

* Commerce Place between Bellemeade Street and Sternberger Place. Closes at 8 am, Friday, September 3 and reopens at 6 am, Wednesday, September 15.

Beginning Tuesday, September 7

* Market Street between Eugene Street and Greene Street. Closes at 6 pm, Tuesday, September 7 and reopens at 6 am, Monday, September 13.

* John Wesley Way. Closes at 6 pm, Tuesday, September 7 and reopens at 6 am, Monday, September 13.

Beginning Wednesday, September 8

* West side of Commerce Place between Bellemeade Street and Sternberger Place. Closes at 10 am, Wednesday, September 8 and reopens at 6 am, Wednesday, September 15.

* East side of Commerce Place, between Sternberger Place and Friendly Avenue. Closes at 10 am, Wednesday, September 8 and reopens at 9 am, Tuesday, September 14.

* Davie Street between Friendly Avenue and Market Street. Closes at 10 am, Wednesday, September 8 and reopens at 8 am, Tuesday, September 14.

* Davie Street between Abe Brenner Place and Friendly Avenue. Closes at 10 am, Wednesday, September 8 and reopens at 6 am, Monday, September 13.

Beginning Thursday, September 9

* Elm Street between Friendly Avenue and Market Street. Closes at 8 am, Thursday, September 9 and reopens at 8 am, Tuesday, September 14.

* Bellemeade Street between Eugene Street and Greene Street. Closes at 10 am, Thursday, September 9 and reopens at 6 am, Monday, September 13.

* Market Street between Greene Street and Elm Street. Closes at 6 pm, Thursday, September 9 and reopens at 6 am, Monday, September 13.

* Market Street between Elm Street and Davie Street. Closes at 6 pm, Thursday, September 9 and reopens at 6 am, Monday, September 13.

Beginning Friday, September 10

* West side of Commerce Place between Sternberger Place and Friendly Avenue. Closes at 8 am, Friday, September 10 and reopens at 6 am, Monday, September 13.

* Sternberger Place between Eugene Street and Commerce Place. Closes at 8 am, Friday, September 10 and reopens at 6 am, Monday, September 13.

* Elm Street between Washington Street and Bellemeade Street. Closes at 10 am, Friday, September 10 and reopens at 6 am, Monday, September 13.

* Market Street between Davie Street and Church Street. Closes at 10 am, Friday, September 10 and reopens at 6 am, Monday, September 13.

* Friendly Avenue between Market Street and Washington Street. Closes at 10 am, Friday, September 10 and reopens at 6 am, Monday, September 13.

* Davie Street between Market Street and Washington Street. Closes at 10 am, Friday, September 10 and reopens at 6 am, Monday, September 13.

* Friendly Avenue between Davie Street and Church Street. Closes at 10 am, Friday, September 10 and reopens at 6 am, Monday, September 13.

