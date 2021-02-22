News Release: MPO Undergoes Federal Certification Review March 5, 8

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

MPO Undergoes Federal Certification Review March 5, 8

GREENSBORO, NC (February 22, 2021) – The Greensboro Department of Transportation, the lead planning agency of the Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (GUAMPO), invites members of the public to learn more about and provide comments during the 2021 federal certification review of its planning process.

Members of the public may watch online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transportation/metropolitan-planning-organization/about-the-mpo> as representatives from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) conduct the review from 1-5 pm, Friday, March 5, and Monday, March 8. To submit comments to federal officials, take the online survey at www.guampo.org or send written comments to Suzette Morales of the FHWA at omojojadavwe.morales@dot.gov<mailto:omojojadavwe.morales@dot.gov>. The deadline for comments is March 22.

The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (GUAMPO) manages the transportation planning process required by federal law. Every four years, federal officials conduct this review to determine whether the MPO’s planning process adheres to federal statutes and regulations.

Learn more at www.guampo.org<www.guampo.org>.

