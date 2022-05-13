News Release: MPO Seeks Public Comments on Draft Program of Transit Projects

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tram Truong

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2903

MPO Seeks Public Comments on Draft Program of Transit Projects

GREENSBORO, NC (May 13, 2022) – The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has released its Draft Program of Projects (POP) for a 30-day public review and comment period from now through June 12. A public hearing on the documents will take place during the MPO Transportation Advisory Committee’s June 22 online<us06web.zoom.us/j/85126324063?pwd=Z0gwWFEzZG5rMXhxdHBRMjA4cjJjUT09> meeting.

The Draft Program of Projects is a list of planned federal and state transit grants to support bus and paratransit services in the current fiscal year. The proposed grants are for the Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA), the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART) and Guilford County Transportation and Mobility Services (TAMS), all of which operate in the Greensboro MPO area.

The Draft Program of Projects is available for review online at www.guampo.org<www.guampo.org>. Written comments on these documents are due by 5 pm, June 12. Send comments to Tram Truong by email<mailto:guampo@greensboro-nc.gov>, fax to 336-412-6171 or by mail to PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC, 27402-3136.

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

Cell: 336-430-7525

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>