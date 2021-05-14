News Release: MPO Seeks Public Comments on Draft Program of Projects

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tram Truong

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2903

MPO Seeks Public Comments on Draft Program of Projects

GREENSBORO, NC (May 14, 2021) – The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has released the Draft Program of Projects for 2021<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=49045&t=637565976510861366> for a 30 day-public review and comment period, May 14 to June 13. A public hearing on the document will be held during a virtual meeting of the MPO Transportation Advisory Committee<cityofgreensboro-ijm.my.webex.com/cityofgreensboro-ijm.my/j.php?MTID=mda8539a081eb669bd05b88e82b0a1138>, 2 pm, June 23. Visit www.guampo.org<www.guampo.org> for more information.

The Draft Program of Projects is a list of planned federal and state transit grants to support bus and paratransit services in the current fiscal year. The proposed grants are for the Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA), the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART) and Guilford County Transportation and Mobility Services (TAMS), all of which operate in the Greensboro MPO area.

Written comments on the Draft Program of Projects are due by June 13. Send comments to Tram Truong by email<mailto:guampo@greensboro-nc.gov>, fax to 336-412-6171, or by mail to P.O. Box 3136, Greensboro, NC, 27402-3136.

Residents may also comment during the public hearing for the Draft Program of Projects. Join the meeting online or by calling 1-408-418-9388 and using the Access Code: 132-313-9786 and Attendee ID: 44374765.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.