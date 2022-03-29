News Release: MPO Seeks Public Comment on Transit Agency Nondiscrimination Policy

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Contact: Tram Truong

March 29, 2022

MPO Seeks Public Comment on Transit Agency Nondiscrimination Policy

GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2022) – The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has published its draft Greensboro Transit Agency Title VI Nondiscrimination Policy for a 30-day public review and comment period. The draft policy is available for review online at www.guampo.org<www.guampo.org>.

Written comments on this document are due by April 28. Send comments to Transportation Planner Tram Truong by email<mailto:guampo@greensboro-nc.gov>, fax to 336-412-6171 or by mail to PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC, 27402-3136.

The document will be presented for approval at the Greensboro MPO Transportation Advisory Committee meeting at 2 pm, May 11, held online<zoom.us/j/99348731536?pwd=bE55OEY2akhESDQrdENBZW1kVndRQT09>. For more information about the meeting, visit www.guampo.org<www.guampo.org>.

