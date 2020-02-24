News Release: MPO Seeks Public Comment on Bus and Paratransit Grant Requests

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

MPO Seeks Public Comment on Bus and Paratransit Grant Requests

GREENSBORO, NC (February 24, 2020) – The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is seeking public comment on the Fiscal Year 2020 Program of Projects, a list of planned federal transit grant requests to support bus and paratransit services in fiscal year 2020. Residents have until March 26 to comment.

The proposed grants are for Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA), Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART), and Guilford County Transportation and Mobility Services (TAMS), all of which operate in the Greensboro MPO area.

The 2020 Program of Projects is available for review online at www.guampo.org<www.guampo.org>. Written comments may be sent to tram.truong@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:tram.truong@greensboro-nc.gov>, faxed to 336-412-6171 or mailed to PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC, 27402-3136. Residents can comment in person at a 2 pm public hearing, Wednesday, April 15, at the MPO Transportation Advisory Committee, in Council Chamber at Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.

The MPO coordinates transportation planning for much of Guilford County, including the City of Greensboro and the Towns of Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Sedalia, Stokesdale, and Summerfield. Burlington, Gibsonville, Whitsett, High Point, and Jamestown are outside the MPO’s planning area. The MPO’s policy board contains elected officials from Greensboro and Guilford County along with a member of the North Carolina Board of Transportation.

