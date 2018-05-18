News Release: MPO Seeks Public Comment on Bus and Paratransit Grant Requests

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
MPO Seeks Public Comment on Bus and Paratransit Grant Requests
GREENSBORO, NC (May 18, 2018) – The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is seeking public comment on the Draft Program of Projects for 2018, a list of planned federal and state transit grant requests to support bus and paratransit services in fiscal year 2018-2019. Residents have until June 17 to comment.
The proposed grants are for the Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA), the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART), and Guilford County Transportation and Mobility Services (TAMS), all of which operate in the Greensboro MPO area.
The Draft Program of Projects is available for review online at www.guampo.org
