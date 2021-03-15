News Release: MPO Now Accepting Grant Applications for Section 5310 Transit Projects for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

MPO Now Accepting Grant Applications for Section 5310 Transit Projects for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities

GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2021) – The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has federal grant funding available for eligible government agencies and nonprofits to provide transportation to seniors or individuals with disabilities. Grant applications are due April 14.

Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities will provide an estimated $265,585 in grant funding to transit capital or operating projects as identified in the MPO’s adopted Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=42069>. The grant funding is subject to change. The grant application and project eligibility guidelines are available at www.guampo.org<www.guampo.org>.

For more information or to request a copy of the grant application, contact Tram Truong at tram.truong@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:tram.truong@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2903.

The Greensboro Urban Area MPO coordinates transportation planning for much of Guilford County, including the City of Greensboro and the Towns of Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Sedalia, Stokesdale, and Summerfield. Burlington, Gibsonville, Whitsett, High Point, and Jamestown are outside the MPO’s planning area. The MPO’s policy board contains elected officials from Greensboro and Guilford County along with a member of the North Carolina Board of Transportation.

