News Release: MPO Accepting Public Comment on Human Services Transportation Update

MPO Accepting Public Comment on Human Services Transportation Update

GREENSBORO, NC (April 8, 2019) – Residents are invited to comment on the Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO)’s Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan 2019 Update. The deadline to comment is May 8. A public meeting for the Coordinated Plan will be held 4-7 pm, Tuesday, May 7, on the plaza level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.

This plan update prioritizes funding for the Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities grant program. The plan update can be reviewed online at www.guampo.org<www.guampo.org>, in Greensboro libraries, or offices of the City clerk, County Clerk, PART, and NCDOT Division 7

Comments can be submitted by email to guampo@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:guampo@greensboro-nc.gov>, or by mail to Coordination Human Services Transportation Plan 2019 Update, Attention Tram Truong, PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136. For more information, visit www.guampo.org<www.guampo.org>.

