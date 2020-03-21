News Release: Motor Vehicle Fatality at E Wendover Ave/Penry Road

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Motor Vehicle Fatality at E Wendover Ave/Penry Road

GREENSBORO, NC (March 21, 2020) – On March 20, 2020 at approximately 3:27 pm, Ms. Kathy Dunning Spencer/69 of Liberty, NC was operating a blue Toyota Venza eastbound on E Wendover Avenue at Penry Road. Mr. Kevin L. Watson/63 of Greensboro, NC was operating a purple and blue 2020 Harley Davidison motorcycle southbound on Penry Rd. Ms. Spencer entered into the intersection on a steady red light and struck the motorcycle in the intersection. Mr. Watson was pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Ms. Spencer was charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and for Entering into an Intersection on a Steady Red Light.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

