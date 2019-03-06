News Release: Montrose Drive Homcide Investigation and Arrest

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Montrose Drive Homicide Investigation and Arrest

GREENSBORO, NC (Mar. 6, 2019) – On Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at approximately 11:56 pm Greensboro Police, EMS, and Fire Fighters responded to 301 Montrose Drive Apt-B in where they located Antonio Salgado-Leon, H/M 29, unresponsive with trauma to his chest consistent with a stabbing/puncture wound. Lifesaving efforts were initiated; however, Mr. Salgado-Leon could not be revived and was declared deceased on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

On Wednesday, March 6, 2019 Nabora Guitierrez-Castro, H/F 28, was charged with First Degree Murder and was arrested without incident for the death of Mr. Salgado-Leon.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

