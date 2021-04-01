News Release: Mobile Street Homicide Update

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE (4/1/21): Greensboro Police have arrested and charged Samuel Jatobie Ray, 21 years old of Greensboro. Ray is charged with First Degree Murder and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Ray is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: The earlier assault is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim identified as 27-year old Nathaniel Theodore Talford of Greensboro succumbed to his injuries. His family or next of kin have been notified. The investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (November 6, 2020) – On 11.06.2020 at 6:12 p.m. police responded to the intersection of Mobile Street and Atlanta Street reference a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim who was transported to a local hospital by EMS in critical, but stable condition.

No suspect information was available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

