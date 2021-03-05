News Release: Mizell Road and Elmwood Drive Aggravated Assault Arrest

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Mizell Road and Elmwood Drive Aggravated Assault Arrest

GREENSBORO, NC (March 5, 2021) – On March 3, at approximately 10:03 pm Officers responded to the 3800 block of Mizell Road in reference to an aggravated assault. One subject was located with injuries from apparent gunfire and was transported to a local hospital.

On March 3, police identified the suspect in that incident as Timothy Daniel Franklin, 24 years old, of Greensboro. Franklin was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury for the Mizell Road shooting. He was placed in the custody of the Guilford County Jail under a $200,000.00 bond where he remains in custody.

During their investigation, Detectives learned Mr. Franklin was also responsible for the shooting at Elmwood Drive and Cornwallis Drive on February 13, 2021. There does not appear to be any connection between the two cases.

On 3/5/2021, Mr. Franklin was charged with five charges related to the shooting at Elmwood Drive and Cornwallis Drive:

– Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

– Assault with a Deadly Weapon (2 counts)

– Shooting into an Occupied Conveyance

– Discharging of Firearm within the City Limits

Mr. Franklin was also charged with three additional charges related to the Mizell Road shooting:

– Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

– Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

– Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Mr. Franklin remains in the custody of the Guilford County Jail under a $450,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

