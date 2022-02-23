News Release: Missing Person Investigation Lejourney Farrow

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Missing Person Investigation Lejourney Farrow

GREENSBORO, NC (February 23, 2022) – On February 19, Greensboro Police received a call about a missing person Lejourney Monique Farrow, 21 years old of Washington, NC. Greensboro Police opened a missing person’s investigation and entered Farrow into a national database as a missing person.

Farrow was last seen in Greensboro on February 10, at the Piedmont Triad International Airport boarding a flight to Las Vegas, NV. Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department were able to confirm that Farrow arrived in Las Vegas on February 10. Detectives have made contact with Law Enforcement in Las Vegas regarding this investigation.

Farrow is described as 5’6″, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Farrow has an infinity tattoo on her wrist.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

