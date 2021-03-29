News Release: Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise Releases Annual Report

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise Releases Annual Report

GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2021) – The City’s Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise (M/WBE) has released its 2020 Annual Report<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Minority-Women-Business-Enterprise-2020-Annual-Report>. The document lists top performing M/WBE companies within the Greensboro Relevant Marketplace in construction and professional services, and displays statistics on the percentage of City contracts awarded to M/WBEs in 2020.

The 2020 report also outlines new internal processes the M/WBE office put into effect last year, such as adding a compliance officer to the staff and training 40 City staff members from across all departments to be the go-to people within their departments on M/WBE issues. Another internal change is a new online system that helps City staff and departments monitor M/WBE participation.

The report, which also highlights success stories from local businesses, can be viewed online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/MWBE<www.greensboro-nc.gov/MWBE>.

