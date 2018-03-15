News Release: Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Public Participation Plan Available for Review

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Public Participation Plan Available for Review

GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2018) – The City Department of Transportation staff, on behalf of the Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), has revised the MPO’s Public Participation Plan to comply with new federal regulatory requirements and to improve public comment opportunities. Residents may review and comment on the revised plan by April 30.

The plan is available at www.guampo.org. Paper copies are available at Greensboro City clerk’s office, Guilford County Commissioners office, NCDOT Division 7 office, Greensboro Department of Transportation office, and Central Public Library.

The revised plan will be considered for adoption by the MPO’s Transportation Advisory Committee 2 pm, Wednesday, May 9, in the Greensboro City Council Chambers, 330 W. Washington St.

For more information, contact to Craig McKinney at craig.mckinney@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:craig.mckinney@greensboro-nc.gov>.

