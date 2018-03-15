[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Craig McKinney
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4184
Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Public Participation Plan Available for Review
GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2018) – The City Department of Transportation staff, on behalf of the Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), has revised the MPO’s Public Participation Plan to comply with new federal regulatory requirements and to improve public comment opportunities. Residents may review and comment
The plan is available at www.guampo.org. Paper copies are available at Greensboro City clerk’s office, Guilford County Commissioners office, NCDOT Division 7 office, Greensboro Department of Transportation office, and Central Public Library.
The revised plan will be considered for adoption by the MPO’s Transportation Advisory Committee 2 pm, Wednesday, May 9, in the Greensboro City Council Chambers, 330 W. Washington St.
For more information, contact to Craig McKinney at craig.mckinney@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:craig.mckinney@greensboro-nc.gov>.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "News Release: Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Public Participation Plan Available for Review"