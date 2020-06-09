News Release: Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Public Participation Plan Available for Review

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Public Participation Plan Available for Review

GREENSBORO, NC (June 9, 2020) – The City Department of Transportation staff, on behalf of the Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), has updated the MPO’s Public Participation Plan<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transportation/gdot-divisions/metropolitan-planning-organization/metropolitan-planning-programming/public-participation-plan/-fsiteid-1>. Residents may review and comment on the revised plan by July 24.

The plan is available at www.guampo.org<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transportation/gdot-divisions/metropolitan-planning-organization/metropolitan-planning-programming/public-participation-plan/-fsiteid-1>. Comments may be emailed to guampo@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:guampo@greensboro-nc.gov> until July 24.

The updated plan will be considered for adoption by the MPO’s Technical Advisory Committee at 2 pm, Wednesday, August 19. The meeting will be held online. For more information about the meeting, please see the information at www.guampo.org<www.guampo.org>.

Questions? Contact Transportation Planner Tram Truong at tram.truong@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:tram.truong@greensboro-nc.gov>.

