News Release: Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Public Participation Plan and Nondiscrimination Policy Now Available for Review

Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Public Participation Plan and Nondiscrimination Policy Now Available for Review
GREENSBORO, NC (March 14, 2021) – The City of Greensboro’s Department of Transportation staff, on behalf of the Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), has updated its Public Participation Plan and Title VI nondiscrimination policy. Residents may review and comment on the updated MPO Title VI Plan by April 13 and Public Participation Plan by April 28. The plans are available at www.guampo.org<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transportation/metropolitan-planning-organization>. Comments may be submitted online or email tram.truong@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:tram.truong@greensboro-nc.gov>.
The updated plans will be considered for adoption by the MPO’s Technical Advisory Committee 2 pm, Wednesday, May 11. The meeting will be held online<zoom.us/j/99348731536?pwd=bE55OEY2akhESDQrdENBZW1kVndRQT09>. For more information about the meeting, please see the information on the website www.guampo.org<www.guampo.org>.
For more information, contact Tram Truong at tram.truong@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:tram.truong@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2903.
