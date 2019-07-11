News Release: Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Documents Available for Public Review

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tram Truong

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2903

Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Documents Available for Public Review

GREENSBORO, NC (July 11, 2019) – The City Department of Transportation staff, on behalf of the Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), has revised four documents to comply with federal Title XI regulatory requirements. Residents may now review and comment on the following revised plans:

n Public Participation Plan – Public review period ends August 24. A Section has been added to include Title VI of Civil Rights.

n MPO Title VI – Public review period ends August 9. This policy of the MPO is to ensure that no person shall be excluded from participation in, denied the benefits of, or otherwise subjected to discrimination under any of our programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, limited English proficiency, sex, age, or disability, (and income, where applicable).

n Greensboro Transit Agency Title VI Update – Public review period ends August 9. This 2019 update is to verify compliance with Civil Rights Act of 1964 and its amendments, which prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities that receive federal funds.

n Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program Policy Statement – Public review period ends August 9. This policy is to ensure that disadvantaged business enterprises have the maximum opportunity to participate in contracts and subcontracts financed in whole or in part with federal, state, and City funds.

The documents are available at www.guampo.org<file://Dickens/Gdot/Planning%20Division/MPO%20Related%20Files/Long%20Range%20Transportation%20Plan/2035%20LRTP%20Update-%202012/Public%20Involvement%20and%20Communications/www.guampo.org>. Paper copies are available at the offices of Greensboro City Clerk, Guilford County Commissioners, NCDOT Division 7, Greensboro Department of Transportation, Greensboro Transit Authority, Piedmont Authority of Regional Transportation, and Central Library.

The revised documents will be considered for adoption by the MPO’s Transportation Advisory Committee 2 pm, Wednesday, July 24, in the Greensboro City Council Chamber, Melvin Municipal Office Building, 330 W. Washington St.

For more information or to submit a comment about any of the revised documents, contact to Tram Truong at tram.truong@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:tram.truong@greensboro-nc.gov>.

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.