News Release: Metropolitan Planning Organization Now Accepting Grant Applications for Transit Projects for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tram Truong

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2903

Metropolitan Planning Organization Now Accepting Grant Applications for Transit Projects for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities

GREENSBORO, NC (March 14, 2020) – The City of Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is accepting Section 5310 grant applications from eligible government agencies and nonprofits to provide transportation to seniors or individuals with disabilities. Grant applications are due April 13. The grant application and project eligibility guidelines are available at www.guampo.org<www.guampo.org>.

The MPO will provide an estimated $265,585 in federal grant funding to transit capital or operating projects as identified in the MPO’s adopted Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/42069/637056186688700000>. The grant funding is subject to change.

The grant applications will be considered for funding by the MPO’s Technical Advisory Communittee 2 pm, Wednesday, May 11. The meeting will be held online<zoom.us/j/99348731536?pwd=bE55OEY2akhESDQrdENBZW1kVndRQT09>. For more information about the meeting, please see the information on the website www.guampo.org<www.guampo.org>.

For more information or to request a copy of the grant application, contact Tram Truong at tram.truong@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:tram.truong@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2903.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>