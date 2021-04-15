News Release: Merritt Drive Homicide Investigation Update

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: The victim in this incident has succumbed to his injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Eugenais Jimmy Pierre, 31 years old of High Point. The investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault 1800 Block of Merritt Drive

GREENSBORO, NC (April 15, 2021) – At approximately 2:18 pm Officers responded to area of the 1800 block of Merritt Drive in reference to an shooting call. Upon arrive police located one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

