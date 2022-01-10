News Release: Men’s Slow-pitch Softball Registration Now Underway

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Monique Floyd

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2946

Men’s Slow-pitch Softball Registration Now Underway

GREENSBORO, NC (January 10, 2022) – The Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for its spring Men’s Slow-pitch Softball. The cost is $425 per team. Sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/softball<www.greensboro-nc.gov/softball> by February 25.

Competitive, recreational and church leagues are available. Each player must complete his own registration form. There will be a mandatory 6 pm, March 3 organizational meeting held via Zoom. Read the Player and Parent Resource Guide<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Player-and-Parent-Resource-Guide> for additional league information and visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/softball<www.greensboro-nc.gov/softball> for latest COVID-19 protocols.

For more information about this program, contact the Athletics Office at 336-373-2946 or athletics@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:athletics@greensboro-nc.gov>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>