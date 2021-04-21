News Release: Membership on Revised M/WBE Committee Open to Interested Residents

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Membership on Revised M/WBE Committee Open to Interested Residents

GREENSBORO, NC (April 21, 2021) – Are you interested in serving the City of Greensboro as a member of an advisory committee for the Minority/Women Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Office<www.greensboro-nc.gov/business/minority-and-women-s-business-enterprise>? Complete and submit this online interest form<form.jotform.com/211034660897054> and read this document<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=48757&t=637544339901466562>, which outlines responsibilities, proposed composition and a suggested meeting schedule for the committee, among other details.

Deadline to submit the online interest form is Friday, May 21.

The Advisory Committee, formerly called the M/WBE Coordinating Committee, is scheduled to be in place July 1 and will consist of up to 11 members appointed by the City Manager’s Office for a two-year term.

The new committee name is proposed to better identify its consulting role for the M/WBE Office, which is the driving force behind the City’s policy of ensuring all businesses are afforded the maximum practicable opportunity to participate in contracting processes.

