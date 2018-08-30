News Release: Meet the Water Resources Mascot, Velley Drop

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Meet the Water Resources Mascot, Velley Drop

GREENSBORO, NC (August 30, 2018) – The results are in! The City’s Water Resources Department has officially named its water drop mascot Velley Drop. Over the course of the past several months, the Water Resources staff solicited name suggestions online, in person, and at various community events. Out of 152 submissions, the names were narrowed down to the top 25. Water Resources staff voted on the top three name suggestions: Big Blue, Mr. H20, and Velley Drop. Those that submitted the top three name suggestions will be contacted by e-mail or phone to redeem their prize.

The name selected is in remembrance of LaVelle Donnell, who served as an Environmental Educator in the Water Resources Department for 18 years. LaVelle honored the mission of the Water Resources Department and worked tirelessly to serve the City of Greensboro. “Though we lost her in 2017, we will continue to remember LaVelle’s smile and her joy serving our great city with creative water campaigns through Velley Drop and smiles sparked by interaction with the mascot,” said Kristine Williams, assistant director of the Water Resources Department.

