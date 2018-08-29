News Release: Meet Real CSI During Forensics Science Week Events

Meet Real CSI During Forensics Science Week Events

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 29, 2018) -The Greensboro Police Department is celebrating National Forensics Science Week, Sept. 16-22, with three events that showcase the abilities of the department’s Forensic Services Division.

Parents and children can meet real-life crime scene investigators at a free fingerprinting event. CSIs will assist parents in completing Child ID Kits from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The free service is:

Thurs. Sept. 20 from 6-8 pm at Walmart, W. Elmsley St.

Children may also receive coloring sheets, badge stickers, ‘CSI Crime Scene’ wrist bands and other items during the fingerprinting events.

The major event, called ‘A Day in the Life: Crime Scene Investigator’ is Sat., Sept. 22, 9 am to noon. Anyone age 13 and above who is interested in learning more about crime scene investigation in the real world is invited to attend a free three-hour class at the Greensboro Police Station for District 3, located at 300 Swing Road. “CSI: Real Life” will dispel myths about forensic science that have been perpetuated by popular TV shows and answer questions participants have about the field.

Pre-registration is required for ‘A Day in the Life: Crime Scene Investigator’, and class size is limited. Register at: www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0c4aa4ac2aaafd0-adayin1

Launched in 2013, National Forensics Science Week is dedicated to recognizing the important role that proper forensic science plays in the investigation of crimes throughout the nation, from exonerating the innocent to identifying the guilty.

