News Release: McConnell Road Lane Closure Underway Due to Emergency Sewer Line Work

McConnell Road Lane Closure Underway Due to Emergency Sewer Line Work
GREENSBORO, NC (June 1, 2020) – Emergency sewer line work is currently underway at the 3000 block of McConnell Road from Cole Street to Franklin Boulevard. A lane will be closed in the area and traffic delays are possible. The work is expected to be complete by 5 pm today.
Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
