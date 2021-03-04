News release: Mayor’s Committee Now Accepting Scholarship Applications from Students with Disabilities

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Mayor’s Committee Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

from Students with Disabilities

GREENSBORO, NC (March 4, 2021) – The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is now accepting applications for the Stephen L. Knier Memorial Scholarship for Outstanding Students with Disabilities. The deadline is April 30. Apply at www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee<www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee>.

This year the committee will award up to $3,000 in scholarships to high school seniors with disabilities who will be enrolling in continuing education opportunities, trade school, community college, college or university. The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is a nonprofit coalition of businesses, human service agencies, and individuals of all abilities with the mission to create a barrier-free community. The scholarship is named in memory of Stephen L. Knier, former executive director of LIFESPAN Inc., long-time member of the Mayor’s Committee, and community advocate for persons with disabilities.

For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee<www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee> or contact the committee at GreensboroMayorsCommitee@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:GreensboroMayorsCommitee@greensboro-nc.gov>.

