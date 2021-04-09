News Release: Mayor’s Committee Names Employer of the Year and Barrier Free Success Award Winner

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Mayor’s Committee Names Employer of the Year and Barrier Free Success Award Winner

GREENSBORO, NC (April 9, 2021) – The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities has named Morgan Support Services the 2021 Outstanding Employer of the Year and the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) the 2021 Brant Taylor Barrier Free Success Award winner. They were honored April 8 at Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Awards event.

The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is a nonprofit coalition of businesses, human service agencies, and individuals of all abilities with the mission to create a barrier-free community.

The Outstanding Employer of the Year award honors an employer with an exceptional record of hiring or facilitating employment for people with disabilities. Morgan Support Services provides day support services to individuals with behavioral health diagnoses and developmental disabilities. Owner Russell Morgan has demonstrated a commitment to employees over the past decade, hiring people with physical and other disabilities and providing temporary and permanent accommodations for employees with disabilities. Job duties are shared, hours are adjusted, and expectations are tailored to meet the needs of his staff.

“Mr. Morgan practices what he preaches. In addition to running an agency whose services include empowering folks with disabilities to prepare for and enter the work force, he sees to it that disabilities do not hinder the employment of otherwise qualified staff within his own agency,” according to the Morgan Services award nomination.

GAC, managed by Susan Braman, offers year-round adaptive swim lessons to people with disabilities, partners to offer the iCanSwim camp and Subway Swim Day annually, and employs people with disabilities.

“Overall, the GAC is a positive environment with impactful opportunities for persons with disabilities,” according to the award nomination.

For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee or contact the committee at GreensboroMayorsCommittee@greensboro-nc.gov.

