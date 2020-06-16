News Release: Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities Awards Three Scholarships

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sharon Williams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2954

Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities Awards Three Scholarships

GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2020) – The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities has awarded the Stephen L. Knier Memorial Scholarship for Outstanding Students with Disabilities to three graduating high school seniors: Gabrielle Carter, from Northeast Guilford High School; Christy Ma, from Northwest Guilford High School; and Kelsey Rosso, from Cornerstone Charter Academy. Each student will receive $1,000 to put toward continuing their education. They will be honored at a future Greensboro City Council meeting.

“We had such an amazing group of applicants this year. The scholarship winners are dedicated students who actively advocated for themselves, educated their peers, and had a good attitude while navigating obstacles in their academic careers,” said Sharon William, committee chair. “We are proud to help them continue their educations.”

Carter is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and Beta Club and studied in the Health Information Technology Academy. She will earn a certificate for completing four GTCC courses while still in high school. Although she had to miss school for doctor’s appointments and a hospitalization this year after she was diagnosed with diabetes, she was able to maintain good grades in both her high school and college courses. She plans to enroll in UNCG to study to be a nurse practitioner.

Ma is an honors student who participates in a wide range of student organizations, including Math Club, Science Olympiad, National Latin Honors Society, and National Arts Honors Society, and she has won several journalism writing and design awards. She was born deaf, and she has faced communication difficulties all her life. Ma has advocated for herself in the classroom and has exhibited ingenuity in educating those around her. For Deaf Awareness Week, she set up a question-and-answer session to bring awareness and dispel misunderstandings. She plans to attend UCLA in the fall.

Rosso is an active volunteer, supporting a group that provides free clothing to children in need, the SEE Camp for visually impaired children, and a Red Cross Blood Drive. Although she has “low vision” that makes it difficult to read small print, she perseveres and shows ingenuity in using voice-to-text and other technology to help complete assignments. She plans to attend GTCC in the fall.

The scholarship is funded through donations to the Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities, a nonprofit coalition of businesses, human service agencies, and individuals of all abilities with the mission to create a barrier-free community. The scholarship is named in memory of Stephen L. Knier, former executive director of LIFESPAN Inc., long-time member of the Mayor’s Committee, and community advocate for persons with disabilities.

For more information or to donate toward future scholarships, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee<www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee> or contact the committee at GreensboroMayorsCommitee@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:GreensboroMayorsCommitee@greensboro-nc.gov>.

Photos courtesy of the City of Greensboro. Permission to reprint.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.