News Release: Mayor Rescinds Emergency Declaration to Comply with Guilford County’s Enforcement

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3769
Mayor Rescinds Emergency Declaration to Comply with
Guilford County’s Enforcement
Greensboro, NC (January 14, 2021) – Due to Guilford County’s approval of its Board of Health (BOH) Rule regarding how to address violations of Governor Cooper’s Executive Order 176, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has rescinded the City’s emergency declaration originally issued on November 20, 2020. The County’s action, which supersedes the City’s remains in effect until it is modified or rescinded. The civil restrictions enacted by the BOH Rule affects all residents of Guilford County.
