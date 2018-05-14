News Release: May 30 Workshop Focuses on Keeping Family Home in the Family

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

May 30 Workshop Focuses on Keeping Family Home in the Family

GREENSBORO, NC (May 14, 2018) – “Keep Your Home in Your Family” is the title of a free workshop that covers strategies for helping folks make sure their home remains in their family’s control following a death in the family. The workshop takes place at 10 am Wednesday, May 30, at the Smith Senior Center, 2401 Fairview St.

An attorney from the law firm of Gabriel Berry Weston Wells will talk about preparing a will and power of attorney to protect what is often a family’s most valuable asset, the home, and also address the importance of estate planning. Staff from the Family Service of the Piedmont/ Consumer Credit Counseling Service will explain what reverse mortgages are and whether or not to obtain one, and how to prevent home foreclosures.

Questions? Call the City’s Housing Counseling Office at 336-373-4147.

The workshop is sponsored by the City’s Neighborhood Development and Parks and Recreation departments, Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union, NC Housing Coalition, and the participating agencies listed above.

