News Release: May 19 Meeting Set for East Gast City Boulevard Corridor Discussions

May 19 Meeting Set for East Gast City Boulevard Corridor Discussions

GREENSBORO, NC (May 5, 2022) – The City’s Planning Department is conducting an open house-style meeting<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=52650&t=637872522990889649> on May 19 as part of a planning process focused on the East Gate City Boulevard corridor. The meeting takes place from 5:30-7:30 pm Thursday, May 19, at Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.

At the open house, City staff will be on hand to talk to residents about initial draft goals and strategies of the East Gate City Plan. Representatives from multiple City departments will be located at activity stations to log people’s input on the direction of the plan.

For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/EGateCity<www.greensboro-nc.gov/EGateCity>.

