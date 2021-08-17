News Release: Marlene Druga Named Financial and Administrative Services Department Director

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Marlene Druga Named Financial and Administrative Services Department Director

Greensboro, NC (August 17, 2021) – After conducting an extensive search, Assistant City Manager Larry Davis is promoting Marlene Druga to Director of the Financial and Administrative Services Department, effective September 1.

Druga, who has been with the City since June 1994, has served in progressively more responsible roles for the City’s Financial and Administrative Services Department, including financial reporting manager and deputy finance director. She has also served as interim department director since February 2021.

“Our Finance Department has been the pillar of stability for decades and we’re thrilled to have Marlene move into the director position,” Davis said. “Marlene has been integral to the department’s success. She provides continuity and excellent leadership as we move forward.”

Druga has a Bachelor of Arts from Case Western Reserve University and a master’s in business administration from Gonzaga University. She replaces former director Rick Lusk, who retired from the City after 35 years.

